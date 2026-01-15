Miro Magloire’s New Chamber Ballet To Present STARGAZING At Mark Morris Dance Center

Miro Magloire and New Chamber Ballet will present Stargazing on Friday and Saturday, February 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.

Stargazing, which premiered in 2024, is performed in New Chamber Ballet’s signature in-the-round format, with the audience seated on all sides of the stage and live music throughout. The ballet was originally commissioned by the New York Choreographic Institute and examines 20th-century ballet works Serenade and Agon by George Balanchine through a contemporary lens.

The performance features five dancers—Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Nicole McGinnis, Amber Neff, and Kayla Schmitt—accompanied by violinist Madeline Hocking and pianist Tina Deng, who will make her debut with New Chamber Ballet.

New Chamber Ballet recently returned from a Works & Process creation residency at the Marlboro Music campus in Vermont, where the company developed a new ballet scheduled to premiere in September.

Tickets for Stargazing are priced at $42. Reservations are available through the Mark Morris Dance Center box office.