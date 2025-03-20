Mimi Garrard And Collaborators to Present DARK AND LIGHT in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mimi Garrard of Mimi Garrard Dance Theatre and Collaborators will present Dark and Light on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 2pm at The Rubin Museum. Dark and Light is explored with 5 videos directed by Mimi Garrard.

Darkness is explored in "A Dark Time," and "Gone." Lightness is explored in "Transformations" and "Sam and Michael Cube." "Through Ashes we Rise" ends the program with dark and light images.

"Mimi and her dancers captivate us with this new experimental dance work. Movements of great beauty and complexity that fill the screen together with perfect animated backgrounds. An absolute symphony that overflows with sensations in the spectator. Very striking and empathetic chromatic choice, reinforcing the experience. Authentic art!" - Super Short Film Festival (Through Ashes We Rise, Winner of Best Dance)

"The director of "THSR" Second Version, Mimi Garrard brings forth a film that is so exquisite and beautiful, revolutionizing dance and everything mainstream about it. Mimi Garrard's film on digitized dance is revolutionary and experimental in nature. Taking on a new approach to dance, Mimi showcases her creativity and her openness to embrace striking, poignant solos with intense expression and artful, demonstrative movements. It speaks of an existence that can no longer be found in the real world." - Provesha Pyne (Cult Critic/ Films of the Month)

A DARK TIME

dancers: Samuel Roberts and Evan Copeland

composer: Jonathan Melville Pratt

TRANSFORMATIONS

dancer: Kate Jewett

composer: Tom Hamilton

GONE

dancer: Samuel Roberts

composer: Jonathan Melville Pratt

SAM AND MICHAEL CUBE

dancers: Samuel Roberts and Michael Francis McBride

composer: Mimi Garrard

sculptor: James Seawright

THROUGH ASHES WE RISE

dancers: Tim Bendernagel and Cynthia Koppe

composer: Joao Castro Pinto.