Milton Glaser, Creator of the 'I [Heart] NY' Logo, Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Milton Glaser, graphic designer behind the famous "I ♥ NY" logo, has died at age 91.
His wife Shirley Glaser told The New York Times that his cause of death was a stroke, and renal failure.
"I ♥ NY" was originally created for a 1977 tourism campaign, but gained worldwide recognition. Glaser told the Village Voice in 2011 that he was "flabbergasted by what happened to this little, simple nothing of an idea."
Glaser's other famous work includes a poster of Bob Dylan with psychedelic hair.
Born in 1929, Glaser was educated at the High School of Music and Art and the Cooper Union art school in New York and, via a Fulbright Scholarship, the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, Italy.
Glaser co-founded the revolutionary Pushpin Studios in 1954, founded New York Magazine with Clay Felker in 1968, established Milton Glaser, Inc. in 1974, and teamed with Walter Bernard in 1983 to form the publication design firm WBMG.
Throughout his career, Glaser has been a prolific creator of posters and prints. His artwork has been featured in exhibits worldwide, including one-man shows at both the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. His work is in the permanent collections of many museums.
Glaser also is a renowned graphic and architectural designer with a body of work ranging from the iconic logo to complete graphic and decorative programs for the restaurants in the World Trade Center in New York.
Glaser is an influential figure in both the design and education communities and has contributed essays and granted interviews extensively on design.
Among many awards throughout the years, he received the 2004 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, for his profound and meaningful long-term contribution to the contemporary practice of design.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)
42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is Closing for Good
The New York Post has reported that the McDonald's on West 42nd Street in Times Square will be closing its doors for good.... (read more)
Malls, Gyms and Movie Theaters Will Not be Allowed to Reopen in New York in Phase 4
Newsday has reported that on Tuesday night, an aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters will not be allowed to r... (read more)