Miller Theatre Presents Vocal Quartet New York Polyphony In Gothic Polyphony

Miller Theatre presents illustrious GRAMMY-nominated vocal quartet New York Polyphony in Gothic Polyphony on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8pm at Church of St. Mary the Virgin. The program begins at the dawn of the Renaissance, with selections of the Worcester Fragments. Rescued from the Reformation as recycled book-bindings, these Medieval gems show the mastery of the English style that would influence the next three centuries of composition, such as works by England's first great composer, John Dunstable, as well as John Pyamour, John Plummer, Thomas Byttering, and Leonel Power. The program culminates with music from the Golden Age of the Spanish Renaissance: selections from Francisco de Peñalosa's Missa 'L'homme arme and Sancta Maria, Pedro de Escobar's Stabat mater dolorosa, Francisco Guerrero's Antes que comáis a Dios, and Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla's Stabat mater dolorosa.

New York Polyphony released their latest album, Peñalosa - Lamentationes, on Friday, September 6, 2019 on BIS Records (BIS-2407 SACD). The album features rarely heard works from late 15th-century and early 16th-century Spanish composers Francisco de Peñalosa, Pedro de Escobar, and Francisco Guerrero, including world premiere recordings of Peñalosa's Lamentations and movements of his Missa L'homme armé. Originally written for men's voices, the long overlooked works on Lamentationes are uniquely suited to the four men of New York Polyphony. Of the repertoire, bass Craig Phillips says, "The music leapt off the page. It was as though these pieces, especially Peñalosa's unknown settings of the Lamentations, were written for us. We connected immediately to the sweep and sensuality of the repertoire."

Program Information

Gothic Polyphony

Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8pm

Church of St. Mary the Virgin | 145 West 46th Street | New York, NY

Tickets: Starting at $30

Link: https://www.millertheatre.com/events/new-york-polyphony-gothic

Program:

From the Worcester Fragments

Anonymous - Gloria in excelsis Deo, trope: Spiritus procedens

Anonymous - Sanctus and Benedictus

Andrew Smith - Flos Regalis

Anonymous - Flos Regalis

Anonymous - Agnus Dei

Anonymous - Beata viscera

Leonel Power - Beata progenies

Thomas Byttering - Nesciens mater

John Dunstable - Speciosa facta es

John Dunstable - Quam pulchra es, No. 44

John Pyamour - Quam pulcra es

John Plummer - Tota pulcra es

Francisco de Peñalosa - Missa 'L'homme armé', Gloria in excelsis Deo

Francisco de Peñalosa - Missa 'L'homme armé', Credo in unum Deum

Francisco de Peñalosa - Sancta Maria, succure miseris

Pedro de Escobar - Stabat mater dolorosa

Francisco Guerrero - Antes que comáis a Dios

Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla - Stabat mater dolorosa

Performers:

New York Polyphony

Geoffrey Williams, countertenor

Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenor

Christopher Dylan Herbert, baritone

Craig Phillips, bass





