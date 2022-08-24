Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Miller Theatre Opens Its Season With A Composer Portrait Of LIZA LIM, September 29

Liza Lim's music encompasses ideas of beauty, ecological connection, and ritual transformation.

Aug. 24, 2022  
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts opens its 2022-23 season with a
Composer Portrait of Australia's Liza Lim featuring Jay Campbell, cello and JACK Quartet performing the U.S. premiere of String Creatures, a Miller Theatre co-commission that will be heard in concert halls on three continents, Thursday, September 29, 8 P.M.

Tickets starting at $20; Students with valid ID starting at $10 From Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey: "Miller's new season opens with a Composer Portrait of Liza Lim, whose work is captivating, thoughtful, and imbued with a deep connection to the natural world. She was previously featured on our series in 2014, and she returns now with a new piece she's created for the JACK Quartet. I am excited to share this vibrant program with New York audiences."

Liza Lim's music encompasses ideas of beauty, ecological connection, and ritual transformation. The talented and dauntless JACK Quartet perform the U.S. premiere of String Creatures-a 30-minute work co-commissioned by Miller Theatre, the Lucerne Festival, and Melbourne Recital Centre-set to be heard in concert halls on three continents this year. A piece for solo cello, prepared with a violin and a length of thread, rounds out this Portrait.

Program:
String Creatures (2022) U.S. premiere for JACK Quartet, co-commissioned by Miller Theatre, Lucerne Festival, and Melbourne Recital Centre
an ocean beyond earth (2016) for solo cello, prepared with violin and thread

Artists:
Jay Campbell, cello
JACK Quartet




