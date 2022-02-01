Miller Theatre COMPOSER PORTRAITS SERIES Continues with the Music of Brazilian-American Composer Felipe Lara
The longtime champions of Felipe Lara bring his transformative sonic world to life, including an epic piece for bassoon and electronics.
Miller Theatre presents a Composer Portrait of FELIPE LARA, featuring International Contemporary Ensemble. The longtime champions of Felipe Lara bring his transformative sonic world to life, including an epic piece for bassoon and electronics.
The Brazilian-American modernist composer Felipe Lara writes music that transforms and reinterprets sonic expectations. International Contemporary Ensemble, longtime advocates of Lara, performs two of his substantial recent works, including Metafagote-a work for solo amplified bassoon and six pre-recorded spatialized bassoons that results in the creation of an astonishing soundworld.
Program:
Chamber Spirals (2020)
Metafagote (2015) written for and developed with Rebekah Heller
Artists:
Rebekah Heller, bassoon
International Contemporary Ensemble
Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor
In order to return to Miller Theatre, audiences must:
- Provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose along with an accompanying ID
- Wear a disposable surgical mask, KN95 or KF94 mask at all times upon entering the doors of Miller Theatre (disposable surgical masks will be available upon arrival, if needed)
- Stay home if you don't feel well
Read the complete details of Miller's COVID-19 policies.
All ticket buyers must agree to adhere to these policies during the ticket-buying process.