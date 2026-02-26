Midtown Cultural Alliance to Hold Second Open House in NYC for 2026

(New York, NY) Midtown Cultural Alliance (MCA) was formed in September 2025 by the five member organizations, Japan Society, The Korea Society, Korean Cultural Center New York, L'Alliance New York, and Scandinavia House, to highlight Midtown NYC as a global cultural destination.

New York City is home to the densest agglomeration of cosmopolitan cultural outposts in the world. The Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan-from 59th street to 34th street, bound by the East River and Madison Avenue-boasts dozens of distinct international cultural organizations offering a dizzying array of programs connecting New York audiences to global culture in the form of international arts: exhibitions, live music, performance, film screenings, lectures, literary programs, and more. In just a few city blocks, visitors can immerse themselves in the diverse arts from sought-after cultural destinations of the world without physically traveling there.

Following the successful launch of the inaugural Open House events in September 2025, MCA will host a second cross-organizational Open House from Thursday, March 26 through Sunday, April 5, 2026. Offering both free and paid programming spread across all five partner organizations, MCA invites visitors to experience theirr locality as one of New York's signature destination neighborhoods. Upon attendance to any one event at any of the five organizations during this Open House, a participant will receive a special "passport" and collect a stamp. Once collecting three stamps on their passport, a participant may then redeem a free gift from up to three different organizations of their choice. Please refer to the MCA website for more detailed information.

We look forward to welcoming the public to any of the MCA organizations during the Open House! For more information, see midtownculturalalliance.org

MCA OPEN HOUSE EVENTS (Charged events are indicated by $)

Thu. 3/26

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 11am -5pm) $

The Korea Society: Ran Hwang: Noble Blossoms (10am-4:30pm/Appointment required)

Korean Cultural Center New York: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean Diaspora artists in New York)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-8pm); French Library open 11:30am-7:30pm

Scandinavia House: The Good Traitor (film screening 7pm, suggested ticket pricing/free)

Fri. 3/27

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 11am -5pm) $

Survival Japanese Workshop (4-5pm)

Meiko Kaji: A Retrospective (film screening series 7pm)

The Korea Society: Ran Hwang: Noble Blossoms (10am-4:30pm/Appointment required)

Korean Cultural Center: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean Diaspora artists in New York)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-6pm)

Scandinavia House: Deaf (Sorda) - Lux Audience Awards 2026 Film Screening (7pm)

Sat. 3/28

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition: free admission for MCA, 12pm-6pm)

Meiko Kaji: A Retrospective (film screening series 3pm, 5pm, 7:30pm) $

Korean Cultural Center: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean Diaspora artists in New York)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-5pm); French Library open 10am-3pm

Scandinavia House: Mail Art with Riitta Ikonen (Art Workshop 10am-4pm) $

Nordic Knit-In (Adult Crafts Workshop 11am-5pm suggested donation/free)

Sun. 3/29

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 12pm -6pm) $

Meiko Kaji: A Retrospective (film screening series 4pm, 6:30pm) $

Mon. 3/30

Japan Society: Crash Course for Travelers to Japan (6pm-8pm) $

The Korea Society: Ran Hwang: Noble Blossoms (10am-4:30pm/Appointment required)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-8pm)

Tue. 3/31

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 11am -5pm) $

The Korea Society: Ran Hwang: Noble Blossoms (10am-4:30pm/ Appointment required)

Y.T. Hwang Family Foundation Lecture on Ethics & Common Values

"Rabbi Angela Buchdahl" (6pm)

Korean Cultural Center New York: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean diaspora artists in New York)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-8pm); French Library open 11:30am-7:30pm

Petits potes: Storytime in French for Toddlers (10:30am, RSVP required)

Judex (film screening 4pm, 7pm) $

Wed. 4/1

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 11am -5pm) $

The Korea Society: Ran Hwang: Noble Blossoms (10am-4:30pm/ Appointment required)

Korean Cultural Center New York: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean diaspora artists in New York)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-8pm); French Library open 11:30am-7:30pm

Scandinavia House: Woman at War- Silver Anniversary Film Series (7pm) $

Thu. 4/2

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 11am -5pm) $

The Korea Society: Ran Hwang: Noble Blossoms (10am-4:30pm/ Appointment required)

Happy Hour 6pm

Hangul Help Workshop (Virtual 7pm-9pm) $

Korean Cultural Center New York: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean diaspora artists in New York)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-8pm); French Library open 11:30am-7:30pm

Fri. 4/3

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 11am -5pm $/Free First Fridays: 5pm-7pm Free for all)

Meiko Kaji: A Retrospective(film screening series 7pm, 9:15pm)

Korean Cultural Center New York: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean diaspora artists in New York)

Seulah Noh Jazz Orchestra (music performance 7:30pm)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-6pm)

Sat. 4/4

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition: free admission for MCA, 12pm-6pm)

Meiko Kaji: A Retrospective (film screening series 6pm, 8:30pm) $

Korean Cultural Center: In Transit, In Formation (A special exhibition focusing on Korean diaspora artists in New York)

L'Alliance New York: Les tutomouves (visual arts exhibition & kids activities 9am-5pm); French Library open 10am-3pm

Sun. 4/5

Japan Society: Kawai Kanjirō: House to House

(gallery exhibition 12pm -6pm) $

