DEATH BECOMES HER's Michelle Williams Reunites with Destiny's Child

It was their first performance together since Coachella in 2018.

By: Jul. 27, 2025
At the final stop of her Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas, Beyoncé stunned fans by reuniting with her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The trio performed a brief medley including “Lose My Breath,” “Bootylicious,” and Beyoncé’s solo hit “Energy”—marking their first performance together since Coachella in 2018.

Michelle Williams is currently in Death Becomes Her at the Lunt‑Fontanne Theatre in the role of Viola Van Horn. She originated the part during the Chicago pre-Broadway run in spring 2024 and continued into the Broadway production, which officially opened at the Lunt‑Fontanne Theatre in New York on November 21, 2024.

About Michelle Williams 

Michelle Williams is a Grammy Award–winning singer/songwriter, author, actress, mental health advocate, entrepreneur, designer, television host, and member of one of the most successful recording groups of all time, Destiny’s Child.

She has made notable appearances in theater productions, including her role as Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago, for which she received critical acclaim. She has also been involved in multiple television and film projects, showcasing her dynamic personality and engaging presence.



Videos