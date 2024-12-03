Michele Pawk, Caesar Samayoa & More to Join Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton) as Bobby Darin in JUST IN TIME will be joined by Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), JohnTreacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate night club where the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey - from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life by Groff, a cast of 16, and features a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” Full casting and creative team for JUST IN TIME to be announced soon.

JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse– Performer/Radio City Music Hall–Choreographer), and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME will open Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025.

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,”

“Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Listen to Jonathan Groff perform “Beyond The Sea," “Dream Lover,” and “Just In Time" HERE!