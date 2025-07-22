Michael Urie Will Host A TECTONIC CABARET; Uzo Aduba Honored

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award-nominated actor Michael Urie will host Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, Monday, October 20, 2025 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at the Edison Ballroom. Directed by Amy Marie Seidel, under the artistic supervision of Kaufman, with musical direction by Julianne Merrill, A Tectonic Cabaret will feature an all-star cast of Broadway's best who will take to the stage to perform a variety of popular musical selections.

Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Uzo Aduba will be awarded with The Jane Fonda Award in recognition of her deep commitment to activism and social justice.

“We're overjoyed to welcome our friend, the brilliant Michael Urie, as host of the 2025 A Tectonic Cabaret,” said Moisés Kaufman, Founding Artistic Director of Tectonic Theater Project. “Michael's wit and stage presence have long made him a treasured part of the Tectonic family, and we can't wait for him to lead this unforgettable evening. We're also thrilled to honor the extraordinary Uzo Aduba with this year's Jane Fonda Award, celebrating her remarkable artistry and unwavering commitment to social justice. It will be a night of joy, purpose, and the powerful voices that shape our community.”

Michael Urie is an award-winning actor best known for his portrayal of Marc St. James on the hit ABC comedy “Ugly Betty.” He is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for “Best Supporting Actor” for his role in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” having previously won a Critics' Choice Award. Next month, Urie returns to Broadway in Oh, Mary!.

Uzo Aduba is a formidable talent whose work across television, film, and theatre has made her one of the most dynamic performers of her generation. She is a three-time Emmy Award winner and a Tony Award nominee, celebrated for her unforgettable performances in projects like “The Residence,” “Orange Is the New Black,” Greedy People, The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, and Painkiller. Known for her emotional depth, fierce intelligence, and commanding presence, Aduba consistently brings authenticity and power to every role. Offstage, she is also a passionate advocate for equity, mental health, and social justice.

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Seven Deadly Sins. Tectonic Theater Project's newest world-premiere play, Here There Are Blueberries – a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama – is in the midst of a multi-city tour following record-breaking, sold-out engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and New York Theatre Workshop.