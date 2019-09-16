Michael Urie, Becki Newton to Star in CBS Siblings Comedy FUN

Michael Urie and Becki Newton, who starred as Marc and Amanda together on Ugly Betty, will reunite for a new CBS comedy, according to Deadline.

Urie and Newton will play brother and sister in a multi-camera funeral home comedy series, Fun.

Fun is a life-long love story between a brother and a sister who always encourage each other to have fun - no matter what hardship life is currently serving up. FUN celebrates life - in spite of the fact that THE FAMILY business is a funeral home. As they say in their family: "You can't spell funeral without f-u-n." The brother returns to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister run the struggling business after his emotional and devastating break-up with... show business.

The series hails fro Michael Patrick King, former Ugly Betty executive producers Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally and Warner Bros. TV.

Urie and Newton recently reunited on stage in Kennedy Center's How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Urie most recently starred in in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song at Second Stage Theater. He also starred in Red Bull Theater's acclaimed production of The Government Inspector. He originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins' Buyer & Cellar Off-Broadway, on tour, in London and for the PBS series Theater Close-Up.

His film work includes He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging(co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), and Grantham & Rose (exec. producer). On television he has been seen as Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners and Marc St. James on Ugly Betty.

Newton recently finished starring in HBO's Divorce as Jackie. She also played Quinn on How I Met Your Mother and had a recurring role on CBS All Access' Tell Me A Story.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles