Michael R. Jackson's A STRANGE LOOP Wins Lambda Literary Award For LGBTQ Drama

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop has won the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Drama!

Watch Jackson accept the award in his video speech below:

A Strange Loop: Usher is a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson 's blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which, the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

For over 30 years, the Lambda Literary Awards have identified and honored the best lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender books.

The Lammys bring together 600 writers, celebrities, culture-workers, and publishing executives to celebrate excellence in LGBTQ publishing.

