Michael R. Jackson, Josh Gondelman And More Set For DEEP NIGHT WITH DALE

This eclectic live talk show is hosted by James Bewley in the guise of his groovy alter ego, the turtleneck-wearing, aspiring guru and wellness advocate, Dale Seever. Each hour-long show is an opportunity for Dale to subject a panel of talented and funny guests to his unique line of off-kilter questioning. On this Deep Night, love is in the air as Dale welcomes comedian and writer Josh Gondelman (Desus & Mero); comedian and illustrator Doogie Horner (A Die Hard Christmas); playwright Michael R. Jackson (Strange Loop); comedian and writer Milly Tamarez (Flexx); and matchmaker Amy Van Doran (Modern Love Club). With music by harpist Stephanie Babirak.

More info: www.deepnightshow.com





