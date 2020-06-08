Michael R. Jackson, Cristina Pitter, Marc-Sully Saint Fleur, Mykal Monroe, A.A. Brenner, and Jordan E. Cooper Set For A STAR IS BORED Podcast
A STAR IS BORED, an IGTV podcast, will release a series called THE PRIDE PODCASTS for the month of June. New episodes come out twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays at Noon.
Keith Weiss is supposed to be touring theatre. Instead, he will be cov-ersing with artists across the spectrum of the theatre industry in our overall mission to elevate the voices of queer and/or POC artists. Produced by Weiss and frequent co-host Mariah Cameron, A STAR IS BORED is distributed through Anchor FM, and is on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and everywhere podcasts are available, and full video interviews can be found on their Instagram and Facebook pages, @starisbored.pod
Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) will be the inaugural guest of THE PRIDE PODCASTS on Thursday June 11th at Noon, featuring conversations artists from the LGBTQ+ community. The format of THE PRIDE PODCASTS will vary from roundtable discussions, to solo interviews, to benefit readings of new plays. Upcoming Guests include actor/comedian Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur (Space Force, The Good Place), Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Mykal Monroe (HBO's Insecure), A.A. Brenner (Emily Driver's Great Race Through Time & Space, La Jolla Playhouse/National Disability Theatre), Cristina Pitter (Founder, The Ashe Collective), A Strange Loop alumnus John-Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Stanley, Aladdin's Juwan Crawley, Lortel-Nominee Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare), and more!
Recent guests on the podcast include: L Morgan Lee (Lortel Nom. A Strange Loop), Josh Lamon (Josh Swallows Broadway, The Prom, Emojiland), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, In The Heights), choreographer Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), Tommy Bracco (Newsies, Pretty Woman, Big Brother 20), Carolina Do (Linda Vista, Grand Horizons), and A Strange Loop alumnus James Jackson Jr.
Tune in on IGTV and visit the podcast's Youtube Channel.
