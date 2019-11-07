Michael Park to Recur on Netflix's DASH & LILY

Michael Park, Glenn McCuen, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, and Diego Guevera are set to recur in Netflix's new romantic comedy series Dash & Lily, according to Deadline.

The series hails from Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and Nick Jonas' Image 32 and is based on the YA book series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

The holiday comedy revolves around cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis). Trading dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, they find they have more in common with each other than either expected.

Park is Gordon, Dash's father, a world traveler who skis, sails and always manages to make his son feel small.

McCuen will play Edgar Thibaud, a popular prep school boy from a privileged upbringing. Confident, flirtatious and sometimes oblivious, he's a former bully who's trying to reform.

Emery will portray Adam, Lily's father, a school administrator and works hard to shelter his children from the harsher realities of the adult world.

Ikeda is set as Grace, Lily's mother, a poetry scholar who's taught her daughter to find the beauty in everyday life.

Guevera plays Benny, the boyfriend of Lily's brother Langston (Troy Iwata). He's a compassionate romantic who encourages Lily to step out of her comfort zone.

Joe Tracz is writer, executive producer and showrunner for Dash & Lily. Levy and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps and Jonas for Image 32. Cohn and Levithan co-executive produce.

Michael Park is best known for starring as Larry Murphy in Broadway's Tony winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. He recently starred in the third season of Stranger Things.

Read the original article on Deadline.





