Michael Moore to Take THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER On the Road

Tonight, filmmaker Michael Moore, who made his Broadway debut this year in his political one-man show, The Terms of My Surrender, has announced that he will be touring the show this summer.

A statement release by Moore this evening reads:

"My 100 performances on Broadway represent perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career. Having the opportunity to play the Belasco for tens of thousands of New Yorkers (and people from around the country and the world), with a simple and urgent message, has been one of the great honors of my life. And I am deeply moved to be so warmly embraced by the Broadway community.

Broadway remains a powerful hub of American popular culture and I plan on being back - with both a new play and a new one-man show - soon.

As for "The Terms of My Surrender" -- there is no surrender! We'll be taking our Broadway show on the road next summer!"

Dates and venues for the show's tour are forthcoming.

Michael Moore's "The Terms of My Surrender" opened on Broadway on August 15th and completed its limited engagement on Sunday (October 22nd). Moore next returns to work on his newest film and upcoming television project.

