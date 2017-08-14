Michael Moore 'Can't Put Into Words' His Favorite Part About Being on Broadway

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender.

This past week, limited 12-week engagement officially opened on Broadway! BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was there on opening night and caught up with the star and creator of the show, Michael Moore.

Moore revealed that his favorite part about being on Broadway and making his debut is, "I got to say, the honest answer is the catharsis for my own soul. I was just saying to my producer that I am in the middle of my next film and when I'm done with this run, we're going to have a different film because what this thing, this live theatre, of being in a room with 1,000 other people every night, what that's already done to me in just these first couple of weeks of previews, I can't put it into words right now. I just say, people better watch out - the next movie, woah!"

Check out the rest of the interview here.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

