Michael Blackson, Sam Jay, Gary Owen, Liza Treyger And More To Bring The Laughs To Carolines On Broadway In August

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of August, with headliners Michael Blackson, "The African King of Comedy," from Amazon Prime's Coming 2 America, August 4 - 6; Sam Jay, star of HBO's Pause with Sam Jay, August 12 - 14; Gary Owen, from his Showtime stand-up special "Black Famous," August 18 - 20; and Liza Treyger, as seen in the film, The King of Staten Island, August 26 - 28.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in August are Jay Mandyam, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on August 2; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York City's best and brightest comedians, on August 3; The Group Chat Stand-Up Comedy Show, starring Mike Bramante, Ben Kirschenbaum, Mae Planert, Maximillian Spinelli and Jake Velasquez, on August 10; Danny LoPriore, from The Basement Yard podcast, on August 11; Jacob & Kyle & Friends, starring Jacob Kaplan and Kyle Gordon, on August 16; Back to School with Gaspare Randazzo, starring Gaspare Randazzo, on August 17; Trixx, as heard on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio on SiriusXM Radio, August 24; Nina Kharoufeh, as seen on the Food Network, TRT and Al Jazeera, on August 25; and the Wolves of Glendale, starring Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz and Tom McGovern, on August 31.

Schedule subject to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.

Founded in 1982 by Caroline Hirsch, Carolines on Broadway is New York City's premier comedy venue and one of the city's leading destinations for live entertainment. Carolines first opened as a cabaret in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 1982 before moving to the South Street Seaport and becoming home to the A&E Network's award-winning series Carolines Comedy Hour. Now a cornerstone of the city's vibrant Times Square district since 1992, Carolines on Broadway continues to present comedy's biggest stars on the industry's grandest stage. In 2022, Carolines marks forty years of bringing laughter to New York City. Carolines founded and produces the annual New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) a week-long festival that features more than 200 comedians performing in more than 150 shows across all five boroughs. The 2022 NYCF will take place November 7 - 13. For more information on Carolines on Broadway visit www.carolines.com. For more information on the NYCF visit www.nycomedyfestival.com.