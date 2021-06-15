Meryl Streep & Kevin Kline to Star in Sarah Ruhl's DEAR ELIZABETH Presented by Spotlight on Plays

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The "Spotlight on Plays" series will conclude on Thursday, June 17 with Sarah Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth starring Academy Award winners Kevin Kline and Meryl Streep with stage directions voiced by Polly Noonan. Dear Elizabeth will premiere on Thursday, June 17 at 8PM EST/5PM PST and will be available for a limited time only.

All "Spotlight on Plays" projects benefit The Actors Fund.

Kate Whoriskey (Ruined) directs Ruhl's beautiful play based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. Dear Elizabeth maps the relationship of the two poets from first meeting to an abbreviated affair- and the turmoil of their lives in between.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Individual tickets can be purchased for $15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

DEAR ELIZABETH is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal and The Shubert Organization. Associate Producers are Rose Caiola, Barbara Freitag and Gabrielle Palitz.

"Spotlight on Plays" is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.