Mentalist & Magician Gary Ferrar's 'Nothing Here Is Real' Residency Opens Tonight

Mentalist and magician Gary Ferrar's world premiere of NOTHING HERE IS REAL, directed by Harrison Kramer, opens tonight, beginning its residency and open-ended run at The Cocktail Lounge Below Tom Valenti's Oxbow Tavern.

For a single night each month, join Gary Ferrar, one of New York's most sought-after entertainers, for a mind-bending evening of magic and mentalism. Come gather around an antique pool table in an underground parlor to become part of an intimate experience that will leave you questioning what, if anything, is actually real.

The Huffington Post raves, "This guy's show is absolutely insane!" and Forbes Magazine describes Ferrar's act as "a nuanced parlor show with intimate mentalism."

The Cocktail Lounge Below Oxbow Tavern is located at 240 Columbus Avenue (at the corner of West 71st St.) in New York City.

Performances take place every last Tuesday of the month at 7:30pm on April 30, May 28, and June 25. Tickets are $49 and include two complimentary drinks. Purchase at www.garyferrar.com. The running time is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including intermission.

Gary Ferrar (Creator, Performer) draws on his love for theater and improvisation in more than 300 performances each year, from live national TV appearances on Fox News, to performing for Howard Stern, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel on Season 7 of "America's Got Talent." Clients like Google, Facebook, and Spotify have all called on Gary to produce entertainment that is both theatrical and mind-blowing for corporate events, product launches, and digital marketing campaigns, such as Buzzfeed's "Drunk Magic" video, which has been viewed over one million times. Gary has served as a magic consultant for television commercials for Samsung and as a publicity consultant for Lionsgate's Now You See Me franchise. In addition to performing, Gary has lectured for the oldest magic society in the U.S. and provides private lessons on magic theory for celebrities and influencers such as Ivanka Trump and Ralph Lauren. For more information, visit www.garyferrar.com, Like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ahrealmagic, and follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/garyferrarmagic.

Harrison Kramer (Director) is a professional magician and humanitarian living in Manhattan. His unique skills have inspired audiences across the globe and of every walk of life. You can find him performing stage shows and strolling magic for corporations and private events as well as running enrichment programs in refugee camps and pediatric ICUs abroad. Harrison is also the owner of "After School Magic," which provides educational institutions with performances and skill-building workshops that expand critical thinking, hand-eye coordination, and presentation skills. (https://harrisonkramer.com)

Teagan Brown (Performer, Consultant) is not your typical entertainer. He started training in dance at the age of six and received a scholarship to the Broadway Dance Center in New York City. He later specialized in tap dancing and began integrating dance and magic into his award-winning show. He is the recipient of several awards, including "Grand Champion" at the Unicorn Festival in Denver, Colorado, as well as "First Place" magician at the Portland Magic Festival. (https://teaganbrown.com)





