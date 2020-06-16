Melissa Ramondelli Shares a Dance Captain Memory - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Melissa Ramondelli, a 2023 graduate of UCLA, is back again this week in the top 10!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

Getting shin splints from playing Brooke Wyndham in Legally Blonde! Just kidding! A fond moment I have is performing in the finale of A Chorus Line a few years ago. I was the dance captain and had run many dance rehearsals to clean these iconic dances and once the show went up, I was so proud of all of my peers. And the audiences' reaction was the cherry on top!

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I am still in classes because UCLA is on the quarter system! But when I am not doing schoolwork, I have been rewatching the entirety of Glee. I also started to play Webkinz again so that's fun.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre means everything to me. I've been doing musical theatre for practically my entire life-since I was in Kindergarten. It has shaped me into who I am today and given me immense amounts of confidence and self-worth and I truly couldn't imagine my life without it.

Want to see Melissa in the top 5? Vote for her HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

