Melanie Moore and Georgina Pazcoguin to Join FASHION TALKS With Designer Randi Rahm

Fashion Talks, the ongoing conversation series hosted by designer Randi Rahm, returns on Wednesday, April 16 with two groundbreaking women of dance: Melanie Moore and Georgina Pazcoguin. The event, held at the Randi Rahm Pop-Up at 501 Madison Avenue from 5:30-8:00 PM, will be moderated by Nicole Ryan (SiriusXM) and offer a raw, real, and often hilarious look at what it means to be a dancer-and a woman-in today's performing arts landscape.

Melanie Moore, a dynamic performer known for her vulnerability and versatility, rose to fame as the winner of So You Think You Can Dance Season 8. She went on to originate the role of Peter Pan in Finding Neverland on Broadway, earning a Fred and Adele Astaire Award nomination, and has starred in Fiddler on the Roof, Hello, Dolly!, and To Kill a Mockingbird on tour. Her work in both commercial and theatrical dance has made her a bridge between mediums-and a favorite of choreographers and fans alike.

Georgina Pazcoguin, known as The Rogue Ballerina, made history as the first Asian American female soloist with New York City Ballet. She is also a published author, a Broadway performer (Cats, On the Town), and an outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion in dance. Through her memoir Swan Dive and her co-leadership of the "Final Bow for Yellowface" campaign, she has challenged stereotypes and helped reshape what ballet-and ballerinas-can look like.

Together, Moore and Pazcoguin will dive into the challenges and triumphs of navigating identity, body image, and creative reinvention, sharing stories that span the ballet barre, the Broadway stage, and everywhere in between.

"Every time we host one of these talks, I'm reminded that what we wear is only part of the story," says Randi Rahm, who began her career as a concert pianist and trained dancer before transitioning into couture. "The real beauty is in how we move through the world-and how we express who we are. Melanie and Georgina are bold, brilliant, and beautifully original. I can't wait to hear what happens when they sit down together."

Previous editions of Fashion Talks have featured Broadway favorites Sierra Boggess, Laura Bell Bundy, Jillian Hervey of LION BABE, and Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and Bachelorette Charity Lawson. Each event pairs high fashion with high-impact conversation, offering a rare peek behind the curtain into the minds and hearts of today's cultural voices.

Event Details:

501 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

Wednesday, April 16 | 5:30-8:00 PM

RSVP FREE here: https://www.randirahm.com/event-details/fashion-talks-at-randi-rahm-dance-on-broadway-2025-04-16-17-30