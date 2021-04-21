Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Desi Oakley Wants to Show of Her Salt-N-Pepa Skills!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know international beltress Desi Oakley, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I helped someone with a proposal once! *gasp!* And of course my favorite requests are when I can sing something -- like an excerpt from Waitress or a personalized song for someone!

Who are you a super fan of?

All of my peers -- I think anyone in this industry is a total rockstar.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I proudly know every lyric to "Shoop" by Salt-N-Pepa. (Book a Stage Door shoutout for proof!)

When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

Buy a TICKET and promote promote promote it!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

THE LION KING -- because duh, but also because (fun fact!) I've never seen it.

Desi Oakley is an actress, singer/songwriter and voiceover artist based in NYC. Desi is most well-known from her recent star turn as "Jenna" in Waitress, (leading the First National Tour and West End productions) and her fresh take on the role of "Roxie" in the Broadway production of Chicago.