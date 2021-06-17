Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Courtney Mack Gifted a Fan with a SIX Megamix!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Six queen Courtney Mack, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest/most fun shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I think the most fun, and equally crazy request, would be singing the entirety of the megamix from SIX!

Who are you a super fan of?

I am a fan of everyone! There are so many talented people out there so whatever show I see I usually become a super fan of that cast.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I am an introvert and I am a country girl at heart. I also love to knit baby booties, hats, and little outfits!

Broadway is coming back in the fall! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

YAY!!! I want to really enjoy my time and be present. Spend time with family and travel a little bit with my fiancé! Also, plan my wedding...a little bit!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

ALL OF THEM! I honestly did not get to see any shows when I moved to New York. There were so many shows that I wanted to see I think I am excited to see Mrs. Doubtfire, Ain't Too Proud, Tina, Hadestown, Company, and everything! I want to see it all!

Courtney Mack is now on Broadway as an alternate in SIX: The Musical! Past credits include: SIX: The Musical, Ghost: The Musical, Cabaret, Million Dollar Quartet and Mamma Mia!, Heathers: The Musical, Side Show, and Urinetown.