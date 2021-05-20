Meet the Stars of Stage Door: CJ Pawlikowski Has New Music on the Way!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Jersey Boys vet CJ Pawlikowski, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

The most fun shout-out I've had thus far is getting to sing a sweet bass rendition of "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch"...in July. But it's NEVER too early for Christmas music. Never.

Who are you a super fan of?

Honestly, Tom Felton came to Jersey Boys while I was playing Bob Gaudio... but I didn't get to meet him afterwards. I'm still in mourning. I love you Draco.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I play in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign with my best friends from Book of Mormon about once a week. I'm a terribly clumsy, tech-savvy Water Genasi named Sibbi.

Broadway is coming back in the fall! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

I'm actually excited to share that I'll be releasing more original music this year. Can't wait for you guys to hear. You can currently catch my debut EP on Spotify/iTunes or anywhere streaming. And we're also currently en route to shoot a pilot I co-wrote this Fall! Lots of things to look forward to.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I think it'd be amazing to witness "Defying Gravity" again on re-opening night. I have to imagine it's going to be an incredibly moving moment for the company of Wicked.

CJ was most recently seen as Bob Gaudio in the New York company of JERSEY BOYS. Previously: THE BOOK OF MORMON. Voiceover: NBC, 20th Century Fox. TV: NBC'S The Best of Broadway. CJ also recently released his debut singer/songwriter EP, which can now be streamed on all major platforms including Spotify, iTunes, etc. The title track "Carry On" hit 75,000+ streams in a matter on months on Spotify alone. Stay tuned for more music to come.