Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Bianca Marroquin Shares Her Love of Chita Rivera and Cooking!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Bianca Marroquin, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

Nothing crazy but very cute! This lovely guy asked me to sing happy birthday to his boyfriend that apparently I met years ago at Chicago's stage door and is a fan of my work. The message I got back from the boyfriend made me cry.

Who are you a super fan of?

I love Jared Leto as an actor. I love Chita Rivera.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

Turns out I'm a fantastic cook! Thank you, pandemic

When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

Pray that my projects come back as well.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I'd like to go see as many as shows as possible and scream and celebrate after every single number! I'm hoping I don't get escorted out for being too loud.

Originally from Mexico, Bianca made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in 2002. Other Broadway credits "Daniela" in In the Heights and "Carmen" in a The Pajama Game. Recently portrayed "Chita Rivera" in Fosse/Verdon FX TV series. "Cassie" in Carnegie Hall's West Side Story. Other credits: Mary Poppins, Sound of Music. Judge on Univision and Televisa's Mira Quien Baila, Pequeños Gigantes...