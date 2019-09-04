Meet the Ladies of EVITA: Solea Pfieffer and Maia Reficco!

New York City Center is bringing a new Argentina to the stage with its upcoming production of Evita! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the classic rock opera is returning to New York in a special two-week run, with this production splitting the role of Eva Peron between two leading ladies: Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco. To get your ready for this night of a thousand stars, we're getting to know the pair of Evas. Check it all out below!

Evita, directed by Sammi Cannold, is set to run at New York City Center from November 13th to November 24th. The show, with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, charts the rapid and controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady: Eva Peron. Maia Reficco will play Eva from ages 15 to 20 while Solea Pfeiffer will play the titular character from ages 20 to 33. The cast will also feature Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.

Solea is returning to the stage of New York City Center after performing in Songs for a New World as part of the theatre's Off-Center series. She is known for playing Eliza Schuyler in the national tour of the hit musical Hamilton. Her other recent stage credits include West Side Story and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl, Grease at the 5th Avenue Theatre, and Lincoln Center's staged concert of Camelot. She is about to start performances as Penny Lane in the world premiere of Almost Famous at The Old Globe in San Diego.

'I'd Give It All for You' from Songs for a New World

'Tonight' from West Side Story

'Astonishing' from Little Women

'Grounded' by Julian Hornik

MAIA REFICCO

Maia is a nineteen-year old actress known for playing Kally Ponce in Argentina's Nickelodeon series Kally's Mashup, a role for which she has been nominated at the Kids' Choice Awards in both Mexico and Argentina. The show's plot revolves around Kally, a musical prodigy trying to juggle being a classical piano virtuoso, a normal 14-year old girl, and having a secret desire to become a world-famous pop-star. She is also currently working on her debut solo album, which will be a mix of pop and R&B music.

'Key of Life' from Kally's Mashup

'Ocean Eyes' by Billie Ellish

'I Don't Care' by Ed Sheeren and Justin Bieber

'Havana' by Camila Cabello





