Meet the Cast of TORCH SONG- Now in Previews!

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl. Previews for this limited engagement will begin Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl will be the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stage production: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Michael Urie (Arnold): Broadway: How to Succeed... Off-Broadway: Buyer & Cellar(Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, L.A. Drama Critics Awards); The Government Inspector; Homos, or Everyone in America (Obie Award); Shows For Days; The Cherry Orchard; Angels in America; The Temperamentals (Lortel, Drama Desk, Theatre World awards); Bright Colors and Bold Patterns (director). Regional theatre includes Hamlet for Michael Kahn at The Shakespeare Theatre. Film: He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging (co-director), WTC View, Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director). TV: "Younger," "The Good Wife," "Modern Family," "Hot in Cleveland," "Ugly Betty." Training: Juilliard.

Mercedes Ruehl (Mrs. Beckoff): earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Helen Hayes Awards for Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers and Academy & Golden Globe Awards for The Fisher King. Additional theater: The Shadowbox (Tony nom.), Edward Albee's The Goat (Tony nom.), Woman Before a Glass (Obie Award), The Marriage of Bette and Boo (Obie), Other People's Money (Clarence Derwent Award), The Rose Tattoo (Drama Desk nom.), The American Plan, Albee's The Occupant, Simon's The Prisoner of Second Avenue (Old Vic), Full Gallop (Old Globe)... Additional films: Married to the Mob (National Society of Film Critics Award), Big, Heartburn, Minus Man... TV: "Bull," "Life in Pieces," "Power," "Law & Order: SVU," "Luck," "Frasier," "Gia."

Ward Horton (Ed): Broadway debut. Off-B'way and Regional: Torch Song (Second Stage), In Masks Outrageous and Austere, The Autobiography of God, Lost in Yonkers, Brighton Beach Memoirs. Television: Scott Strauss on CBS's "Pure Genuis," "Royal Pains," "White Collar," "CSI: Miami," "Law & Order," "Mercy," "Gossip Girl," "Day Break," "Law & Order: SVU." Film: Annabelle, Midnighters, Alto, Bakery in Brooklyn, The Wolf of Wall Street, Falling for Grace, The Good Shepherd, Loverboy. Wake Forest University @wardhorton.

Jack DiFalco (David): Broadway: Marvin's Room. Off-Broadway: Torch Song (Second Stage), Yen (MCC), Mercury Fur (The New Group), Lord of the Flies (Denver Center). Film: Goldfinch, Paterno, Untitled Marshall Burnette, One Percent More Humid (Tribeca Film Festival 2017), Bully (Dances with Films Festival 2018), I Can I Will I Did (Asian Pacific Film Festival 2017). Television: "Daredevil," "Law & Order: SVU," "The OA," "Blue Bloods." 2015 Clive Barnes Foundation nominee for New Emerging Talent in Theatre. Instagram: @jackdifalco.

Roxanna Hope Radja (Laurel): Broadway: Frost/Nixon, The Women, among others. Off-Broadway: Torch Song (Second Stage), Ruins of Civilization, Dan Cody's Yacht (Manhattan Theatre Club), Ode to Joy, Rattlestick, Princess Turandot, 1001, among others. Regional: Hartford Stage, Shakespeare Theatre NJ, American Conservatory Theater, Huntington, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Westport Country Playhouse, and others. Film/TV: Puncture, "Blue Bloods," "Unforgettable," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order: CI," "All My Children." MFA: American Conservatory Theater.

Michael Hsu Rosen (Alan): was last seen on Broadway in On the Town and as Chino in West Side Story. His Off-Broadway/Regional theater credits include Torch Song (2ST), Dot(Vineyard Theatre), Do I Hear A Waltz?(Encores!), Somewhere (Hartford Stage, CT Critics Circle Nom.), Nikolai & the Others (LCT). His on-screen credits include Looking: The Movie (HBO), Safe Spaces, Lavender, "Taxi Brooklyn" (NBC), Unt. Netflix Series (upcoming). He was selected for the 2016 ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase.

Will Blum (u/s Arnold): Broadway: School of Rock (Dewey), The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham), Grease (Roger). National Tours: R+H's Cinderella, HAIR, Elf, Grease, Seussical. Regional: Harmony, Little Shop of Horrors, The 25th Annual... Spelling Bee, Jesus Christ Superstar, Floyd Collins. Television: "Elementary," "Wacky Races." BFA: The Boston Conservatory. For Dad. Instagram: @willblum

Claybourne Elder (u/s Ed): Broadway: Bonnie and Clyde (Buck), Sunday in the Park...(Soldier/George Standby). Off-Broadway: Road Show (Hollis), One Arm (Drama Desk nomination), Allegro (Lortel nomination). Regional: Sondheim on Sondheim (Hollywood Bowl), Angels in America (dir. David Cromer). TV: "The Carrie Diaries" (Pete). Love and thanks to Steve Maihack and CESD.

Antoinette Lavecchia (u/s Mrs. Beckoff, Laurel): Credits include, A View From The Bridge (Broadway), The Portuguese Kid(Manhattan Theatre Club), The Blameless (The Old Globe), A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre, Cleveland Play House). Film/TV: Deliver Us From Evil, "Law & Order: SVU," "Blue Bloods," "The Sopranos". Training: MFA Tisch/NYU, Moscow Art Theatre, Philippe Gaulier. www.antoinettelavecchia.com

Rob Morean (u/s Alan, David): Broadway Debut! TV: "Black Lightning" (CW). Theater: NYC Premier of Blue Stockings (Will), Nice Meeting You (Brandon). Proud graduate of the New Studio on Broadway at Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. Endless love and gratitude to Mom, Dad, Alex, Randy, Steven, Moisés, Richie, and Harvey. @rob_morean

