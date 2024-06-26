Meet the Cast of OH, MARY!, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Opening night is set for July 11 at the Lyceum Theatre.
Following its sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the comedy Oh, Mary! is headed to Broadway! Previews begin tonight, June 26, at the Lyceum Theatre. Opening night is set for July 11. The limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.
Oh, Mary! is written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.
Meet the cast of Oh, Mary! below!
Cole Escola - Mary Todd Lincoln
COLE ESCOLA they/them (Writer, Mary Todd Lincoln) is a comedian, actor, and writer. They’ve received a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Oh, Mary! and they’re thrilled to be making their Broadway debut with the show. Notable TV includes: “Search Party,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “Difficult People” (on which they also wrote), “Man Seeking Woman,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Ziwe” (for which they were also a writer). Cole consulted on “Hacks” for HBO and also wrote for “The Other Two” for Comedy Central. They were the co-creator, writer, and star of the lo-fi cult-hit TV show “Jeffrey and Cole Casserole,” and were named one of Vanity Fair's “25 Best Performances of 2023" for their special "Our Home Out West,” and “Best Sketch Comic of 2020” by the New York Times for their special “Help! I’m Stuck!,” which they filmed alone in their apartment during quarantine. Both self-produced specials are available on YouTube. Follow Cole on Instagram at @coleescola.
Bianca Leigh - Mary's Chaperone
BIANCA LEIGH (Mary’s Chaperone/Bill). Original Off-Broadway cast. Miss Leigh's performances include Waxy Bush in The Nap (u/s, performed) at MTC, Frannie Halcyon in Tales of the City: The Musical, in concert at the Music Box Theatre, Time/Wind in Taylor Mac’s The Lily's Revenge, Tatiana in Trans Scripts, Part 1: The Women, Mary Ellen in the groundbreaking film Transamerica, and Dr. Rachel Sandow on "Law & Order: SVU." Her writings include "Orla" in Overheard: Fourteen Monologues commissioned by the Breaking the Binary Festival. She is featured in Laverne Cox’s documentary Disclosure on Netflix, and can be heard on Audible’s recording of Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club. Love you, Mom!
Tony Macht - Mary's Husband's Assistant
TONY MACHT (Mary's Husband's Assistant/Kyle): Broadway debut! Off Broadway: Oh, Mary! (Lucille Lortel), Soiré at Walter Benjamin’s (Teatro Latea), Malvolio (The Classical Theater of Harlem), The Sasquatch Rituals (The Kitchen), The Alcestiad (Magis Theater Company), A Streetcar Named Desire (Mister Rogers). Film/TV: “Dying For Sex,” "At Home with Amy Sedaris," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "After-Class." BA, Fordham University, MFA, NYU.
Conrad Ricamora - Mary's Husband
CONRAD RICAMORA (Mary's Husband): TV: This fall on Hulu, “How To Die Alone,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “The Resident.” Film: Fire Island, Over The Moon, Talladega Nights, The Light of the Moon. Broadway: Here Lies Love, The King And I (Lincoln Center, Grammy Nomination). Off-Broadway: Oh, Mary! (Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Little Shop of Horrors, Here Lies Love (Public Theater - Theatre World Award, Lortel nomination), Soft Power (Public Theater - Drama Desk, Lortel, Grammy Nominations). Education: MFA, University of Tennessee. Awards: Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award and Equality California Award. Instagram: @conradricamora
James Scully - Mary's Teacher
JAMES SCULLY (Mary's Teacher) is thrilled to be making his Broadway Debut with Oh, Mary!. So much love for this company and immensely grateful to be alive at the same time as Cole Escola. Special Thanks and Love to Melissa, Sean, Kate, Conor, Lisa, Dana, Ben, Ashley, Charles, Andrew, Adam, Alice, Preston, Alex, Otters 2014, and Pico. Te quiero mi bichito. Previous Credits Include: "Heathers" (Paramount), Straight Up (James Sweeney), "YOU" (Netflix), Fire Island (Hulu), "Titans" (MAX), SMUTA (Jacob Wasson), Problemista (A24), "Fantasmas" (HBO). TO THEATRE!
Hannah Solow - Performer
HANNAH SOLOW (u/s Mary Todd Lincoln, Mary's Chaperone/Bill) Broadway debut! Off Broadway: Oh, Mary!. National Tour: Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish. As a comedian, her original characters and songs have been performed in every basement in New York City. Former house performer at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. BFA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Big love and thanks to the brilliant Oh, Mary! team, Henry, Cassandra, and Buchwald. For her parents, Sophie, Alex, and for her grandmothers, who she thinks would have really liked the play. www.HannahSolow.com @babymcgoo
Peter Smith - Performer
PETER SMITH she/they (u/s Mary's Husband, Mary's Teacher, Mary's Husband's Assistant/Kyle) "Wickedly playful" -The New Yorker. “Steals the show” -NYT. “A genius.” -The Hollywood Reporter. Theater credits include Macbeth (Broadway), Rosalind in As You Like It (La Jolla Playhouse), Peter Pan in Leonard Bernstein’s Peter Pan (Bard SummerScape). Off Bway: Oh, Mary! (Asst. Director), The Bongo Hour (creator/performer with Sandy Honig) at Lincoln Center and The Big Apple Circus. Screen credits include Fire Island (Searchlight), "Shrill" (Hulu), "Alternatino" (Comedy Central) “Girls5eva” (Peacock). Tours solo work internationally. Written for Vice and Playboy. @ptrsmth on all socials.
