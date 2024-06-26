Meet the Cast of OH, MARY!, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Cole Escola - Mary Todd Lincoln COLE ESCOLA they/them (Writer, Mary Todd Lincoln) is a comedian, actor, and writer. They’ve received a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Oh, Mary! and they’re thrilled to be making their Broadway debut with the show. Notable TV includes: “Search Party,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “Difficult People” (on which they also wrote), “Man Seeking Woman,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Ziwe” (for which they were also a writer). Cole consulted on “Hacks” for HBO and also wrote for “The Other Two” for Comedy Central. They were the co-creator, writer, and star of the lo-fi cult-hit TV show “Jeffrey and Cole Casserole,” and were named one of Vanity Fair's “25 Best Performances of 2023" for their special "Our Home Out West,” and “Best Sketch Comic of 2020” by the New York Times for their special “Help! I’m Stuck!,” which they filmed alone in their apartment during quarantine. Both self-produced specials are available on YouTube. Follow Cole on Instagram at @coleescola.