Meet the Cast of COST OF LIVING; Previews Begin Tonight!

Cost of Living begins previews tonight, September 13, on Broadway!

Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living is written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney. The production will open Monday, October 3, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Directing is Obie Award winner Jo Bonney.

Meet the cast bringing the show to life below!

Gregg Mozgala (John)

Gregg has been in various productions with The Public Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Theatre Workshop, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Huntington, Woolly Mammoth and The Kennedy Center.

He received a Lucille Lortel Award (Best Featured Actor) for his work in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Cost Of Living by Martyna Majok. He was nominated for a Drama League Distinguished Performance Award for the role of Richard in Teenage Dick by Michael Lew.

Gregg is the founder and Artistic Director of The Apothetae, a theatre company dedicated to the production of works that explore and illuminate the "Disabled Experience."

Katy Sullivan (Ani)

Katy Sullivan is an award-winning actor who originated the role of Ani in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living. Her performance won her Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Ovation Award nominations, along with a Theatre World Award. On television, she was most recently seen as the nosy police dispatcher, Esther, on the reboot of Showtime's "Dexter: New Blood." Katy is also a Paralympic athlete, a four-time U.S. Champion in the 100m, and set an American Record at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Kara Young (Jess)

Kara Young made her Broadway debut in Lynn Nottage's Clyde's for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play.

The New York Times called her performance "quick witted" and The Hollywood Reporter hailed her as "outstanding." She recently received the inaugural Florence Mills Rising Star Awards at the first ever Black Women on Broadway ceremony.

She will next appear as a series regular in "I'm A Virgo" for Amazon, created by Boots Riley.

Young can previously be seen in the Amazon feature Chemical Hearts alongside Lilli Reinhart and Austin Abrams. Prior to this, she appeared in HBO's "Random Acts of Flyness" and Netflix's "The Punisher." She also starred in Hair Wolf, the winner of the Sundance 2018 Short Film Jury Awards: US Fiction. Before the pandemic, Kara was starring in the MCC Theater's All The Natalie Portmans, for which she received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination. Her many other stage credits include Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, The New Englanders, The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd, Syncing Ink, and Pretty Hunger. She also appeared in four seasons of MTV's "Girl Code."

She can currently be seen on the HBO Max original "The Staircase."

David Zayas (Eddie)

David Zayas is best known for his role as Angel Batista on the award-winning series "Dexter" (Showtime). Other television work includes "OZ" (HBO), "Shut Eye" (Hulu), "Gotham" (Fox), "Bloodline" (Netflix), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "FBI" (CBS), "Pose" (F/X), and "Next" (Fox) among others. He has appeared in the films The Interpreter, 16 Blocks, Michael Clayton, The Expendables, Ride, Tallulah, Shine, Annie, Body Cam, Force of Nature, and R#J. David began his acting career with LAByrinth Theater Company in 1992. Productions include In Arabia We'd All Be Kings, Jesus Hopped the A Train, and Our Lady of 121st Street all written by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman. His latest projects include Devil of Choice by Maggie Diaz Bofill and Divine Horseman written and directed by Paul Calderon. On Broadway, he appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz and directed by Emily Mann.

Ezioma Asonye (u/s Jess)

Ezioma Asonye is overjoyed to be making her Broadway debut! Regional Theater: Mlima's Tale (Repertory Theatre, St. Louis), School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play (Pittsburgh Public Theater), Human Again (Auburn Public Theater), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Ovalhouse Theatre, London). Television: "That Damn Michael Che" (HBO Max), "Love Life" (HBO Max). Training: The New School for Drama (MFA 2019). Warm hugs and thanks to nne and nna, Ruben Daniel, Grams, Ebun, Ariel, Junior, my friends and church family, my incredible manager Rochel at SAKS&, David Caparelliotis & Kelly Gillespie. 2 Cor 4:16-18.

Erick Betancourt (u/s Eddie)

Erick Betancourt makes his Broadway debut! NY: Romeo Y Julieta (dir. Saheem Alli), Our Lady Of 121st Street (dir. Phylicia Rashad), Jesus Hopped the A Train (dir. Mark Brokaw), Julius Caesar (dir. Oskar Eustis), Shakespeare Trilogy (dir. Phyllida Lloyd), Last Days Of Judas... (dir. Estelle Parsons). Regional: The Prince of Providence (World premiere). TV: "Blue Bloods", "New Amsterdam", "For Life", "Blacklist: Redemption", "Broad City", "Law & Order: SVU", "Master of None", "Sneaky Pete".

2020 Theater Hall of Fame Emerging Theater Artist Award. Member of Actors Studio and LAByrinth Theater Company.

Regan Linton (u/s Ani)

Regan's regional credits: Change Agent (Arena Stage); Much Ado About Nothing, Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land (Oregon Shakespeare Festival);The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime (Mixed Blood Theatre); Marginalia (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Blood and Gifts (La Jolla Playhouse); Into the Woods, Man of La Mancha, Side Show (Phamaly). Regan is co-director of the documentary imperfect (2021) about disabled theatre actors, and spent 5 years as Artistic Director of Phamaly Theatre Company in Denver. Training: MFA, UC San Diego. Regan lives with a T-4 complete spinal cord injury. Regional: Change Agent (Arena Stage); Much Ado About Nothing, Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land (Oregon Shakespeare Festival);The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime (Mixed Blood Theatre); Marginalia (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Blood and Gifts (La Jolla Playhouse); Into the Woods, Man of La Mancha, Side Show (Phamaly). Regan is co-director of the documentary imperfect (2021) about disabled theatre actors, and spent 5 years as Artistic Director of Phamaly Theatre Company in Denver. Training: MFA, UC San Diego. Regan lives with a T-4 complete spinal cord injury. reganlinton.com

Ian Reier Michaels (u/s John)

Ian Reier Michaels is an actor and writer of musicals, based in Los Angeles. He is honored to be a part of this team. His recent theater credits include Future Court: The Bindy Lipton Massacre (Bindy Lipton); Parliament (Professor Tiberius Emeritus); Max's Nasty House (Max's Nifty Dad); Turkeys, The Musical! (which Ian also wrote, role of Eric). Film and T.V.: He recently portrayed Robert Towne on Paramount +'s "The Offer"; his upcoming films include The Secret Diary of a Cheerleader, and The Family Tree. His new musical, X-Mas, The Musical! will premiere in Los Angeles this December.

Photo Credit: Manhattan Theatre Club