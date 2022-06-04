Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: PARADISE SQUARE's Christina Anderson

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Christina Anderson!​

Quick Facts About Christina Anderson

Her Nomination: Best Book of a Musical

The Show: Paradise Sqaure

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Christina on Paradise Sqaure: "First and foremost, as a creative I want to try to give audiences a good time- telling a good story, but an important story."

Watch below as Christina tells us more about what this nomination means to her!