Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: PARADISE SQUARE's Christina Anderson
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Christina Anderson!
Quick Facts About Christina Anderson
Her Nomination: Best Book of a Musical
The Show: Paradise Sqaure
Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!
Christina on Paradise Sqaure: "First and foremost, as a creative I want to try to give audiences a good time- telling a good story, but an important story."
Watch below as Christina tells us more about what this nomination means to her!