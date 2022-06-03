Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: PARADISE SQUARE's A.J. Shively

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on A.J. Shively!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About A.J. Shively

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: Paradise Square

Other Broadway Credits: Bright Star, La Cage Aux Folles

A.J. on Paradise Sqaure: "I've worked really hard! If you see the show, you might not believe this, but dance is the thing that I have struggled with the most!"

Watch below as A.J. tells us more about what this nomination means to him!