Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: New York Theatre Workshop's James Nicola

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About James Nicola

His Nomination: Special Tony Award

About James: Under his guidance, New York Theatre Workshop has remained steadfast to its founding commitment of nurturing emerging, mid-career and established theatre artists and promoting collaboration and bold experimentation with theatrical forms. Mr. Nicola initiated an extensive series of workshop opportunities that have continued for 25 years, including summer residencies and fellowships for artists representing a broad spectrum of cultures and backgrounds. He forged a unique community of theatre artists, the Usual Suspects, which now boasts over 600 members and whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be.

Watch below as James tells us more about what this award means to him!