Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: FUNNY GIRL's Jared Grimes

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Jared Grimes!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Jared Grimes

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: Funny Girl

Other Broadway Credits: A Soldier's Play, After Midnight

Jared on Funny Girl: "A lot of people have sacrificed and paved the way for me to even be here. Especially the African American tap dancers in the early 1900s who don't get their just due because the history books don't shed light on them."

Watch below as Jared tells us more about what this nomination means to him!.