Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's Jaquel Spivey

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Jaquel Spivey!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Jaquel Spivey

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: A Strange Loop

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Jaquel on A Strange Loop: "I'm just happy to be in this show, doing this work... but now I'm happy that it's reaching more people. That the work I'm doing is being appreciated is everything."

Watch below as Jaquel tells us more about what this nomination means to him!