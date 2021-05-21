Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 High School Top 10!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Anjelica Soto - I Speak Six Languages from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Bridget Sindelar - Stupid with Love from Mean Girls

Jackson Perry - Hero and Leander from Myths and Hymns

Joshua Thompson - The Wall in My Head from Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Kenny Lee - If I Didn't Believe in You from The Last Five Years

Liesie Kelly - Cute Boys with Short Haircuts from Vanities

Marina Jansen - Something's Coming from West Side Story

Matthew Beutjer - Heaven's Light from The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Reese Henrick - Holding to the Ground from Falsettos

Tomi Newman - Dyin' Ain't So Bad from Bonnie and Clyde

And the judges saved...

Cheslee Duke - Watch What Happens from Newsies

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Brittney Johnson, and Michael James Scott saved Cheslee Duke!