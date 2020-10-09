Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 30!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the college category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University

Come What May

Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo Come What May

Hannah Babyak from North Central College

Don't Wanna Be Here from Ordinary Days

Click Here for More Information on Hannah Babyak Don't Wanna Be Here from Ordinary Days

Donovan Rogers from The University of Michigan Ann Arbor

Home- The Wiz

Click Here for More Information on Donovan Rogers Home- The Wiz

Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan

Monster

Click Here for More Information on Cecilia Petrush Monster

Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University

Watch What Happens - Newsies

Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller Watch What Happens - Newsies

Haile Ferrier from Elon University

'God Help The Outcasts'

Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier 'God Help The Outcasts'

Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University

For Forever

Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin For Forever

Colin Miller from New England Conservatory of Music

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables

Click Here for More Information on Colin Miller Empty Chairs at Empty Tables

Caleb Mathura from Point Park University

"It Hurts Me" - All Shook Up

Click Here for More Information on Caleb Mathura "It Hurts Me" - All Shook Up

Je'Shaun Jackson from Northern Kentucky University

She's My Sister- Memphis

Click Here for More Information on Je'Shaun Jackson She's My Sister- Memphis

Talia Cutulle from AMDA NY Conservatory

First Time In Forever/Beyond my Wildest Dreams mashup

Click Here for More Information on Talia Cutulle First Time In Forever/Beyond my Wildest Dreams mashup

Brandon Large from Columbia University

Try Me

Click Here for More Information on Brandon Large Try Me

Nikki Ahlf from Auburn University

One Perfect Moment

Click Here for More Information on Nikki Ahlf One Perfect Moment

Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst

There Are Worse Things I Could Do

Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens There Are Worse Things I Could Do

Jenelle Magbutay from UNLV

Gethsemane - Jesus Christ Superstar

Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Magbutay Gethsemane - Jesus Christ Superstar

Aliya Mukamuri

My Man

Click Here for More Information on Aliya Mukamuri My Man

Savannah Foy from Grand Canyon University

Magic in the Man

Click Here for More Information on Savannah Foy Magic in the Man

Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis

I Believe

Click Here for More Information on Malaki Cummings I Believe

Dallas Jimmar from University Of The Arts

Lost In The Wilderness

Click Here for More Information on Dallas Jimmar Lost In The Wilderness

Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia

Dreamer In Disguise

Click Here for More Information on Joe Russi Dreamer In Disguise

Matthew Millin from Northwestern University

'Wondering' from The Bridges of Madison County

Click Here for More Information on Matthew Millin 'Wondering' from The Bridges of Madison County

Franklin Hunter Trstensky from Point Park University

Build A Wall

Click Here for More Information on Franklin Hunter Trstensky Build A Wall

Ontario Williams from Augusta University

Stars

Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams Stars

Eliana Bermudez from Elgin Community College

Pulled from The Addams Family

Click Here for More Information on Eliana Bermudez Pulled from The Addams Family

Kevin Dolan from Indiana University

I Could Write A Book

Click Here for More Information on Kevin Dolan I Could Write A Book

Janelle Odom from Howard University

There's Always Me

Click Here for More Information on Janelle Odom There's Always Me

Caelon Colbert from Arkansas State University

Caught in the Storm-SMASH

Click Here for More Information on Caelon Colbert Caught in the Storm-SMASH

Erin Engleman

I Think That He Likes Me

Click Here for More Information on Erin Engleman I Think That He Likes Me

Janelle Sanabria from Roosevelt University CCPA

Change - A New Brain

Click Here for More Information on Janelle Sanabria Change - A New Brain

Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College

I'm Alive

Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser I'm Alive

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You