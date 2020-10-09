Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 30!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the college category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.
Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University
Come What May
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo
Hannah Babyak from North Central College
Don't Wanna Be Here from Ordinary Days
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Babyak
Donovan Rogers from The University of Michigan Ann Arbor
Home- The Wiz
Click Here for More Information on Donovan Rogers
Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan
Monster
Click Here for More Information on Cecilia Petrush
Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University
Watch What Happens - Newsies
Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller
Haile Ferrier from Elon University
'God Help The Outcasts'
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier
Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University
For Forever
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin
Colin Miller from New England Conservatory of Music
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Click Here for More Information on Colin Miller
Caleb Mathura from Point Park University
"It Hurts Me" - All Shook Up
Click Here for More Information on Caleb Mathura
Je'Shaun Jackson from Northern Kentucky University
She's My Sister- Memphis
Click Here for More Information on Je'Shaun Jackson
Talia Cutulle from AMDA NY Conservatory
First Time In Forever/Beyond my Wildest Dreams mashup
Click Here for More Information on Talia Cutulle
Brandon Large from Columbia University
Try Me
Click Here for More Information on Brandon Large
Nikki Ahlf from Auburn University
One Perfect Moment
Click Here for More Information on Nikki Ahlf
Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst
There Are Worse Things I Could Do
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens
Jenelle Magbutay from UNLV
Gethsemane - Jesus Christ Superstar
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Magbutay
Aliya Mukamuri
My Man
Click Here for More Information on Aliya Mukamuri
Savannah Foy from Grand Canyon University
Magic in the Man
Click Here for More Information on Savannah Foy
Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis
I Believe
Click Here for More Information on Malaki Cummings
Dallas Jimmar from University Of The Arts
Lost In The Wilderness
Click Here for More Information on Dallas Jimmar
Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia
Dreamer In Disguise
Click Here for More Information on Joe Russi
Matthew Millin from Northwestern University
'Wondering' from The Bridges of Madison County
Click Here for More Information on Matthew Millin
Franklin Hunter Trstensky from Point Park University
Build A Wall
Click Here for More Information on Franklin Hunter Trstensky
Ontario Williams from Augusta University
Stars
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams
Eliana Bermudez from Elgin Community College
Pulled from The Addams Family
Click Here for More Information on Eliana Bermudez
Kevin Dolan from Indiana University
I Could Write A Book
Click Here for More Information on Kevin Dolan
Janelle Odom from Howard University
There's Always Me
Click Here for More Information on Janelle Odom
Caelon Colbert from Arkansas State University
Caught in the Storm-SMASH
Click Here for More Information on Caelon Colbert
Erin Engleman
I Think That He Likes Me
Click Here for More Information on Erin Engleman
Janelle Sanabria from Roosevelt University CCPA
Change - A New Brain
Click Here for More Information on Janelle Sanabria
Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College
I'm Alive
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser
