Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 30!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the college category.

Oct. 9, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University


Come What May
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo

Hannah Babyak from North Central College


Don't Wanna Be Here from Ordinary Days
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Babyak

Donovan Rogers from The University of Michigan Ann Arbor


Home- The Wiz
Click Here for More Information on Donovan Rogers

Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan


Monster
Click Here for More Information on Cecilia Petrush

Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University


Watch What Happens - Newsies
Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller

Haile Ferrier from Elon University


'God Help The Outcasts'
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier

Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University


For Forever
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin

Colin Miller from New England Conservatory of Music


Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Click Here for More Information on Colin Miller

Caleb Mathura from Point Park University


"It Hurts Me" - All Shook Up
Click Here for More Information on Caleb Mathura

Je'Shaun Jackson from Northern Kentucky University


She's My Sister- Memphis
Click Here for More Information on Je'Shaun Jackson

Talia Cutulle from AMDA NY Conservatory


First Time In Forever/Beyond my Wildest Dreams mashup
Click Here for More Information on Talia Cutulle

Brandon Large from Columbia University


Try Me
Click Here for More Information on Brandon Large

Nikki Ahlf from Auburn University


One Perfect Moment
Click Here for More Information on Nikki Ahlf

Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst


There Are Worse Things I Could Do
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens

Jenelle Magbutay from UNLV


Gethsemane - Jesus Christ Superstar
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Magbutay

Savannah Foy from Grand Canyon University


Magic in the Man
Click Here for More Information on Savannah Foy

Malaki Cummings from University of Memphis


I Believe
Click Here for More Information on Malaki Cummings

Dallas Jimmar from University Of The Arts


Lost In The Wilderness
Click Here for More Information on Dallas Jimmar

Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia


Dreamer In Disguise
Click Here for More Information on Joe Russi

Matthew Millin from Northwestern University


'Wondering' from The Bridges of Madison County
Click Here for More Information on Matthew Millin

Franklin Hunter Trstensky from Point Park University


Build A Wall
Click Here for More Information on Franklin Hunter Trstensky

Ontario Williams from Augusta University


Stars
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams

Eliana Bermudez from Elgin Community College


Pulled from The Addams Family
Click Here for More Information on Eliana Bermudez

Kevin Dolan from Indiana University


I Could Write A Book
Click Here for More Information on Kevin Dolan

Janelle Odom from Howard University


There's Always Me
Click Here for More Information on Janelle Odom

Caelon Colbert from Arkansas State University


Caught in the Storm-SMASH
Click Here for More Information on Caelon Colbert

Erin Engleman


I Think That He Likes Me
Click Here for More Information on Erin Engleman

Janelle Sanabria from Roosevelt University CCPA


Change - A New Brain
Click Here for More Information on Janelle Sanabria

Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College


I'm Alive
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser

