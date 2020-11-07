Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 3!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the college category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for the finale.
Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College
Meant to Be Yours from Heathers
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser
Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst
Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens
Jenelle Catherina from UNLV
No One Else from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Catherina
And the judges saved...
Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University
Broadway Here I Come from SMASH
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin
Last night, our college judges, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, and special guest judge Telly Leung saved Andrew Nelin.
