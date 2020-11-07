Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 3!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the college category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for the finale.

Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College

Meant to Be Yours from Heathers

Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst

Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here

Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens Jenelle Catherina from UNLV

No One Else from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

And the judges saved...

Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University

Broadway Here I Come from SMASH

Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin Broadway Here I Come from SMASH

Last night, our college judges, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, and special guest judge Telly Leung saved Andrew Nelin.

