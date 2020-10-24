Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.
Jenelle Catherina from UNLV
A New Life from Jekyll & Hyde
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Catherina
Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst
Maria from West Side Story
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens
Haile Ferrier from Elon University
Journey to the Past from Anastasia
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier
Hannah Babyak from North Central College
Pretty Funny from Dogfight
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Babyak
Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College
For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser
Brandon Large from Columbia University
I Didn't Plan It from Waitress
Click Here for More Information on Brandon Large
Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University
Time from Tuck Everlasting
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo
Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan
The Wizard and I from Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Cecilia Petrush
Ontario Williams from Augusta University
Soliloquy from Carousel
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams
Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University
Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin
And the judges saved...
Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia
I'd Rather Be Sailing from A New Brain
Click Here for More Information on Joe Russi
Last night, our college judges, Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, and Courtney Reed, saved Joe Russi.
