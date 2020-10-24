Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category.

Oct. 24, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.

Jenelle Catherina from UNLV


A New Life from Jekyll & Hyde
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Catherina

Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst


Maria from West Side Story
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens

Haile Ferrier from Elon University


Journey to the Past from Anastasia
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier

Hannah Babyak from North Central College


Pretty Funny from Dogfight
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Babyak

Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College


For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser

Brandon Large from Columbia University


I Didn't Plan It from Waitress
Click Here for More Information on Brandon Large

Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University


Time from Tuck Everlasting
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo

Cecilia Petrush from University of Michigan


The Wizard and I from Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Cecilia Petrush

Ontario Williams from Augusta University


Soliloquy from Carousel
Click Here for More Information on Ontario Williams

Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University


Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin

And the judges saved...

Joe Russi from SUNY Fredonia


I'd Rather Be Sailing from A New Brain
Click Here for More Information on Joe Russi

Last night, our college judges, Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, and Courtney Reed, saved Joe Russi.


