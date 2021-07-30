Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 10!
You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 10 of Next on Stage in the high school category.
After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.
This week was a special one for our dancers-- they showed off their moves to the tunes of Apple TV's Central Park! In this animated musical comedy, Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York's bustling Central Park, which Owen manages. Now, they'll have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.
You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.
Ana Velazquez - Trying Too Hard
Bella Denton - Keep It Low Key
Gabriella Daniels - Trying Too Hard
Grayson Buchanan - Trying Too Hard
Lily Lindstrom - Come Into the Darkness
Maxwell Silverman - Middle of It All
Raven Alanes - Trying Too Hard
Samia El-Erian - Puppy Love
Valeria Flores - Keep It Low Key
Zachary Doran - Keep It Low Key
And the judges saved...
Emma Sucato - Middle of It All
AND
Kate Player - Trying Too Hard
On this week's episode, our judges Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, and Dylis Croman selected Emma Sucato and Kate Player to move on to the next round!