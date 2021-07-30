Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 10!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

This week was a special one for our dancers-- they showed off their moves to the tunes of Apple TV's Central Park! In this animated musical comedy, Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York's bustling Central Park, which Owen manages. Now, they'll have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Ana Velazquez - Trying Too Hard

Bella Denton - Keep It Low Key

Gabriella Daniels - Trying Too Hard

Grayson Buchanan - Trying Too Hard

Lily Lindstrom - Come Into the Darkness

Maxwell Silverman - Middle of It All

Raven Alanes - Trying Too Hard

Samia El-Erian - Puppy Love

Valeria Flores - Keep It Low Key

Zachary Doran - Keep It Low Key

And the judges saved...

Emma Sucato - Middle of It All

AND

Kate Player - Trying Too Hard

On this week's episode, our judges Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, and Dylis Croman selected Emma Sucato and Kate Player to move on to the next round!