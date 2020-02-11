Meet MEAN GIRLS' New Cady Heron, Sabrina Carpenter!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

We see stars! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Cady Heron" beginning Tuesday, March 10th at the August Wilson Theatre, replacing original cast member Erika Henningsen. She will play a limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 7th. To celebrate Sabrina heading to North Shore High, we're getting to know the star and looking back at some of her most memorable performances! Check it all out below!

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted audiences as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and style icon. Her television and film work spans from starring in the smash "Girl Meets World" to the critically acclaimed The Hate U Give. Other screen credits include Netflix's Tall Girl, The Short History of the Long Road, that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and for which she received Jury Award for Best Performance at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. She leads the cast and executive produces Netflix's upcoming Work It, and recently wrapped filming as the lead in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds. Her musical catalog includes two gold singles - "Thumbs" and "Why" - and the albums Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II.

'Thumbs' Music Video

'Sue Me' Music Video

'Take On The World' (Theme Song from Disney's Girl Meets World)

Cover Of 'Radioactive' By Imagine Dragons

'Eyes Wide Open' Music Video

'Paris' On Good Morning America

'Can't Blame A Girl For Trying' Music Video

'In My Bed' Performance on Good Morning America

'Why' Music Video

'Almost Love' Performance At Wango Tango





Related Articles