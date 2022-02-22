'Meant to Be Yours' From HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Hits Spotify's 'Viral Top 50'

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that the track "Meant to Be Yours" from Heathers the Musical: Original West End Cast Recording hit Spotify's "Viral Top 50" chart in 31 countries, reaching the "Top 5" in 9 countries, including The United States and UK, and reached the #1 slot in Canada and Australia. The revival of global interest in Heathers the Musical is being fuelled by fan videos on TikTok using the sound of "Meant To Be Yours" featuring actor Jamie Muscato, who also jumped on the trend.

Samples can be viewed on YouTube below!

Heathers the Musical is part of a growing family of musicals that are exploding on TikTok, including Beetlejuice, Bridgerton the Musical, Legally Blonde, and more. The show is currently playing in London at The Other Palace, which is scheduled to run until May 1. For more information on the production, please visit heathersthemusical.com. To stream or download the album, or order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/heathers-west-end

Based on the recent UK production starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato, this album continues an exciting journey which took Heathers from the 1988 cult classic film, to a landmark New York stage production in 2014. That led to its premiere cast album, which became a viral hit and went on to become the best-selling non-Broadway American cast recording of the decade. The award-winning writing team Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy) and Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives") joined forces with producer Michael Croiter (Heathers: The Musical (World Premiere Cast Recording), Matilda, Groundhog Day), along with the original London cast, at Livingston Studios and Abbey Road Studios, to recreate the incredible on-stage performance, which you can now relive at home.

The album includes three previously unreleased new songs written for the show, including the album's first single, "I Say No," "Never Shut Up Again," and "You're Welcome," which replaces "Blue" on the World Premiere Cast Recording. The CD package includes a 44-page booklet with full lyrics, UK production photos, a synopsis, and notes from the original film director as well as songwriters Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy.

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica) is joined by Original London Cast members Jodie Steele (Chandler), T'Shan Williams (Duke) and Sophie Isaacs (McNamara), alongside Jamie Muscato as rebellious transfer student Jason Dean (JD), Christopher Chung (Kurt Kelly), Dominic Andersen (Ram Sweeney), Jenny O'Leary (Martha Dunnstock), Rebecca Lock (Ms. Flemming), Jon Boydon (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Day/Principal Gowan), Alex James-Hatton (Officer Milner), Charlotte Jaconelli (Stoner Chick), Lauren Drew (New Wave Girl), Olivia Moore (Young Republicanette), Nathan Amzi (Ram's Day/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper), Brandon Lee Sears (Preppy Stud), Merryl Ansah (Drama Club Drama Queen), and John Lumsden (Hipster Dork), who are all featured on the album.

"HEATHERS" TRACK LIST

1) Beautiful

2) Candy Store

3) Fight for Me

4) Freeze Your Brain

5) Big Fun

6) Dead Girl Walking

7) The Me Inside of Me

8) You're Welcome

9) Never Shut Up Again

10) Our Love Is God

11) My Dead Gay Son

12) Seventeen

13) Shine a Light

14) Lifeboat

15) Shine a Light (Reprise)

16) I Say No

17) Kindergarten Boyfriend

18) Yo Girl

19) Meant to Be Yours

20) Dead Girl Walking (Reprise)

21) I Am Damaged

22) Seventeen (Reprise)