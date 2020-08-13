Max von Essen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Follow along with Max von Essen on our Instagram Story!

In celebration of the premiere of his Radio Free Birdland Concert tonight, Max von Essen will be taking over our Instagram today!

Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show. Inspired by an era long past, Max works his leading man charm and breathes new life into music we've loved for decades. From the Gershwins to Lerner and Loewe, From An American in Paris to Jersey Boys. He's joined by Grammy winning songwriter and famed musical director, Billy Stritch, as well as very special guest, Nick Adams.

Max von Essen is a Tony nominated singer and actor best known for his role as Henri Baurel in the award winning production of An American in Paris on Broadway. He recently finished a year long run in the Broadway production of Anastasia as Gleb Vaganov and then toured the United States as Marvin in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Evita, the revivals of Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar, Dance of the Vampires, and the closing company of the original Les Misérables. Additional New York credits include Yours Unfaithfully for the Mint Theater, Death Takes a Holiday for the Roundabout Theater Company, The Jerry Springer Opera at Carnegie Hall, Hello Again (Drama League nomination) for The Transport Group, Finian's Rainbow for the Irish Repertory Theater, The Fantasticks at the Sullivan Street Playhouse, and many others. Tours include Xanadu, Chicago and West Side Story. TV & Film include Law & Order: SVU, Elementary, Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, Royal Pains, Gossip Girl, Seven Lovers, Sex and the City 2, and the webseries Submissions Only.

Max's concert work has brought him all across the country and Canada, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and a recent sold-out solo run at the famed Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. Recordings include An American in Paris (earning Max a Grammy nomination), Evita, Death Takes a Holiday, Finian's Rainbow, Love Songs of Andrew Lloyd Weber, Broadway by the Year: 1928, Broadway Unplugged and his debut solo album, Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard, now available on iTunes. @maxizpad.

About Radio Free Birdland

Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

At press time, performers will include Paulo Szot, Kate Rockwell, Aisha de Haas, Max von Essen (with special guest Nick Adams), Julie Halston, Jessica Vosk, Jim Brickman, Nikki Renee Daniels, Billy Stritch, Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis, Christopher Sieber, Janis Siegel, Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, Natalie Douglas, Amanda Green, Monty Alexander, Houston Person, Telly Leung, The Skivvies, Christina Bianco, Gabrielle Stravelli, and many more.

A new show will be aired every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm.

Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events.

The "Radio Free Birdland" Concert Series will be presented on the BroadwayWorld Events streaming platform. Longtime Birdland staffers Ryan Paternite produces and directs and Jim Caruso serves as producer.

A brief history about the name: During the Cold War in 1950, "Radio Free Europe" began broadcasting news and jazz recordings to nations imprisoned behind the Iron Curtain, sustaining morale and providing entertainment. Similarly, the producers at Birdland look forward to bringing extraordinary talent to the masses who are quarantined in their homes during the pandemic.

Birdland has been bringing live music to New York City since it's opening in 1949. The iconic club made its name booking premier jazz acts on the stage, and has since included Broadway, pop, cabaret and comedy on the roster. For the first time since quarantine started, the Birdland family is excited to be one of the first live music venues in New York City to virtually re-open for twice-weekly concerts, offering work to beloved performers, and bringing life back to West 44 Street!

