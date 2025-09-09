Max Lifchitz To Present Recital Of Mexican Piano Music At Klavierhaus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist Max Lifchitz will present a recital of piano works by Mexican composers on Sunday, September 14, at 7 PM at the Klavierhaus Auditorium (790 11th Ave, between 54th and 55th Streets, NYC).

Organized by North/South Consonance, Inc., the program marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and honors Mexico’s Independence Day. Admission is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed on YouTube: Watch Here.

The program will include music by Mexican masters Ricardo Castro, Carlos Chávez, Silvestre Revueltas, and Manuel M. Ponce, as well as more recent works by Daniel Catán, Manuel Enríquez, and María Teresa Prieto. Lifchitz will also perform two of his own compositions, written while growing up in Mexico City during the 1960s.

Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as “a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist” and by The New York Times for his “clean, measured and sensitive performances,” Lifchitz began his training in Mexico City before continuing at The Juilliard School. Winner of the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition, he has appeared in concert throughout Latin America, Europe, and the US. His recordings are widely available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

Founded in 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is dedicated to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and beyond. Its programming is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Music Performance Funds, the BMI Foundation, and numerous individual donors.

For more information, visit northsouthmusic.org.