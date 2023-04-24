Matthew Saldivar Replaces Harvey Guillén in The Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harvey Guillén, who was previously announced for the role of Patsy, has withdrawn from the production for personal reasons.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Broadway's Matthew Saldivar (Honeymoon in Vegas, Broadway Center Stage: Guys and Dolls) will play the role of Patsy in the eagerly anticipated Broadway Center Stage production of the uproarious, irreverent, Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot. Harvey Guillén, who was previously announced for the role of Patsy, has withdrawn from the production for personal reasons. Spamalot begins rehearsals today in New York City and will play the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater May 12-21, 2023.

Saldivar joins two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, two-time Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot, Broadway Center Stage: Guys and Dolls and The Music Man) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Jane Anger, Broadway Center Stage: How to Succeed...) as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud) as Sir Galahad.

This new production directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway Center Stage: The Who's Tommy) with musical direction by John Bell (Into the Woods) also features Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, and Kristin Piro.

Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes...a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python's Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is "not dead yet"-in fact, it's never been funnier.

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot is produced by Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Executive Producer and Vice President of Theater Jeffrey Finn, and will feature the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by JZ Casting.

Tickets for Broadway Center Stage: Monty Python's Spamalot are currently available via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.

