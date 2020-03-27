Matthew Morrison to Host an Acoustic Live Stream Today

Matthew Morrison is hosting an an acoustic live stream today at 11:00am Pacific/ 2:00pm Eastern!

Join the live stream below!

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison (Glee, Hairspray, Finding Neverland) has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison" features material from beloved Disney classics such as Aladdin, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tarzan and more.





