Matthew Broderick Out of PLAZA SUITE Tonight Due to Covid-19

It has been announced that Tony-nominee Matthew Broderick has been sidelined from tonight's performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Broderick's absence from the show was confirmed in a statement from the production:

"Matthew Broderick tested positive before today's performance of Plaza Suite, despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols. A second test has confirmed the diagnosis.

Sarah Jessica Parker has tested negative and will perform this evening.

Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery.

To ensure the safety of everyone at the Hudson Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered."

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Plaza Suite officially opened on Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

