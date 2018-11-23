Matthew Broderick Joins Lineup for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, Nov 26

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, will come to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) three nights only this holiday season.

Matthew Broderick has joined the production for this Monday (November 26) only!

Mr. Broderick made his stage debut at 17 in Horton Foote's On Valentine's Day opposite his father, James Broderick. He last starred in The Seafarer at The Irish Repertory Theatre. Off-Broadway: Torch Song Trilogy (OCC, Villager Award), The Widow Claire, Shining City and Evening at the Talk House. Broadway: Brighton Beach Memoirs (Tony, OCC, Theatre World awards), Biloxi Blues, How to Succeed in Business... (Tony, DD, OCC awards), Night Must Fall, Taller Than a Dwarf, The Producers (Tony, DD, OCC nominations), Roundabout's The Foreigner, The Philanthropist, The Odd Couple, Nice Work If You Can Get It, It's Only a Play and Sylvia.

Films include: Max Dugan Returns, WarGames, 1918, On Valentine's Day, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Project X, Ladyhawke, Biloxi Blues, Glory, Family Business, The Freshman, The Lion King, Infinity, The Cable Guy, Addicted to Love, Inspector Gadget, Election, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Marie and Bruce, Strangers with Candy, Wonderful World, the film adaptation of The Producers, Bee Movie, Then She Found Me, Finding Amanda, Tower Heist, Rules Don't Apply and Manchester By The Sea.

Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk Award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out "hot off the press" & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-'em tell-alls. Created by Emmy Award nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The unique show features mashups with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles, including the most famous love story in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton - told from all sides. Celebrating its tenth hit year, Celebrity Autobiography has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, and Australia's Sydney Opera House.

With rotating cast members and ever-changing material, each performance has new and unforgettably hilarious surprises. You'll never see the same show twice!

Tickets start at $79 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, 877-250-2929. For more information, please visit www.celebrityautobiography.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

