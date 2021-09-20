Martha Graham Dance Company Announces 2021–22 Studio Series

The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the work of the Company in the Martha Graham Studio Theater. This season, the Company is offering studio tickets for live, in-person rehearsals and performances, with socially distanced seating and all recommended safety measures in place. In-person tickets are limited. Those unable to attend in-person can purchase tickets to livestreams with the option to watch for up to seven days after each event.

In-person tickets for Studio Series events are $30 (general) / $20 (students). Single tickets for the Studio Series livestreams are $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.marthagraham.org, or by joining the Company's Patreon for $20/month, which includes every Studio Series livestream and much more! For Patreon membership and tickets, visit: patreon.com/marthagrahamdance.

For information about the Martha Graham Dance Center's health and safety protocols, go to: https://marthagraham.org/visit/.

2021-22 Studio Series Schedule

All events listed in Eastern Time

October 19-20 (Tuesday and Wednesday), at 7pm

NEW@Graham with Andrea Miller

An inside look at a working rehearsal with Andrea Miller as she puts the finishing touches on her new work for the Company. See the creative process just a few days before the work's world premiere at The Joyce Theater.

Thursday, November 11, at 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed: Acts of Light

Hear all about Martha Graham's creative process as she choreographed this classic from 1981. The evening includes an interview with original cast member Peggy Lyman, followed by a rehearsal of the complete work.

Sunday, December 12, at 1pm and 5pm

Appalachian Spring - A Special Holiday Event with Graham 2

Always a family favorite! See Graham 2 in highlights from Graham's joyous Appalachian Spring-with narration written by Graham herself.

January 18-19 (Tuesday and Wednesday), at 7pm

NEW@Graham with Hofesh Schecter

A sneak peek at a new work in development by acclaimed UK-based choreographer Hofesh Schecter.

February 22-23 (Tuesday and Wednesday), at 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed / NEW@Graham: Canticle for Innocent Comedians

An exclusive look at how eight exciting choreographers are building a new dance from the blueprint created by Martha Graham in 1952. This multifaceted collaboration features a reimagining of the work's eight sections by Sonya Tayeh, Alleyne Dance (Kristina and Sadé Alleyne), Sir Robert Cohan, Jenn Freeman, Juliano Nunes, Micaela Taylor, and Yin Yue.

The Studio Series is funded in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.