Marlee Matlin, Annette Bening, Randy Rainbow And More Join Forces To 'Save The Arts' On STARS IN THE HOUSE

TONIGHT, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in partnership with Americans for the Arts and Theatre Communications Group, will bring together some of the stage and screen's brightest stars in an effort to help "Save The Arts," LIVE on "Stars in the House" at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. As performance venues and film & television production houses remain closed nationwide, this is a dire time for American artists. Annette Bening, Alex Brightman, Justin Guarini, Kenny Leon, Marlee Matlin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rosie Perez, Randy Rainbow, Marc Shaiman, Sarah Silverman, and more surprise guests will join Seth and James to share stories and give LIVE musical performances, reminding us just how deeply the arts affect our daily lives and how crucial it is for our country to ensure that the entertainment industry has the resources it needs to survive the pandemic. This very special evening is being held to support The Actors Fund. Fans tuning in will be able to ask questions in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read by the stars on air.

"At this crucial time in our nation's history, we feel compelled to answer the call to action facing the arts industry," said Seth and James. "We deeply admire the arts advocacy work of Theatre Communications Group and Americans for the Arts, and are honored to partner with them as we unite some of our favorite artists to help protect the community that gives so much to us all."

"Historically, support for the arts in the United States has been a bi-partisan concern," said Teresa Eyring, executive director and CEO of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre. "In the upcoming pandemic relief plan, it is essential that Congress consider the power of the arts and creative expression, not only as a productive human endeavor that benefits all corners of our nation, but as a formidable economic engine that provides jobs, supports other small businesses, and enhances community vibrancy overall. Arts organizations need access to an expanded and recapitalized Paycheck Protection Program, freelance artists need extended pandemic unemployment assistance, and Congress should support the arts and work of artists as essential infrastructure investments."

Annette Bening, Alex Brightman, Justin Guarini, Kenny Leon, Marlee Matlin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rosie Perez, Randy Rainbow, Marc Shaiman, and Sarah Silverman join the incredible lineup of luminaries that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. Seth and James have reunited the casts of classic TV shows and films like "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

